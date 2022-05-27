UN warns of food crisis over Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports

Russia has effectively blockaded Ukrainian ports, an action the UN describes as a declaration of war on global food security. Ukraine usually exports about five million tonnes of agricultural produce every month, a large proportion of which is bought by some of the poorest nations in the world. Antonia Colibasanu from Geopolitical Futures weighs in on the Kremlin’s economic war on Kiev. #Odesa #foodcrisis #Russia