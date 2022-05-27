Türkiye: Resolve to fight all forms of terrorism should be on NATO agenda

The Turkish foreign minister says NATO is open to everyone but members need to understand Ankara's security concerns. Mevlut Cavusoglu has called for the resolve to fight all forms of terrorism to be included in NATO's new strategic concept. Oktay Tanrisever from the Middle East Technical University has more on Ankara’s security concerns. #Türkiye #NATO #PKKterrorist