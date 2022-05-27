US aims to boost ties with Asia-Pacific economies

'Economy is security' - that was the take-away message from this week's summit of the so-called 'Quad' group of Indo-Pacific nations - the US, Japan, India, and Australia. It comes amid rising tensions between the world's two largest economies. US President Joe Biden's administration is taking aim at what it describes as China's attempt to reshape the international order. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says Beijing is engaging in provocative rhetoric and activity, and he's calling on countries in the region to join ranks with Washington to keep China's ambitions in check. Blinken's comments have drawn a rebuke from Beijing. Chinese officials accuse Washington of running a smear campaign and undermining international law. For more on the story, we were joined by Christian Lawrence and Harish Bijoor. Christian Lawrence is a senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank in New York and Harish Bijoor is business strategy specialist in India. #AsiaPacific #Quad #USChinaTensions