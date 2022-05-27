Siemens pulls out of Russia over its attack on Ukraine

Siemens is joining hundreds of corporations like McDonalds, PepsiCo and Shell pulling out of Russia over its attack on Ukraine. The German multinational company employs around 3,000 people in the country, and had already put all business in Russia and Belarus on hold since February. TRT World's Tayyibe Aydin asked Siemens Türkiye CEO, Huseyin Gelis, how exiting the Russian market will effect business. #Siemens #Russia #Sanctions