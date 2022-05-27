BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
50 companies applied to list on Tadawul exchange this year
Rising international oil prices and the success of Saudi Aramco's stock market listing are encouraging other companies in Saudi Arabia to sell shares to the public. At the beginning of this year, 50 Saudi firms had announced plans to list on the country's Tadawul stock exchange, through Initial Public Offerings. But as global economies slow, international investors appear less willing to place fresh bets. And that could knock the wind out of the sails for the Kingdom's IPO boom. We spoke to Tranversal Consulting President and author of the book, Saudi Inc, Ellen Wald. She explains the factors driving the boom in Saudi Arabia's stock market listings and what could make it go bust. #SaudiArabia #Tadawul #Aramco
50 companies applied to list on Tadawul exchange this year
May 27, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us