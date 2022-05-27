Cryptocurrency markets tank as investors dump risky assets

Just half a year ago, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin were heralded as this generation's version of gold - the best assets to buy to insulate your portfolio from the booms and busts of financial markets. Since then, that's been proven a fallacy, following a wholesale crash that's wiped out more than a trillion dollars in wealth. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #ElSalvador