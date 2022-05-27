WORLD
3 MIN READ
Is Russia Weaponising Food Against the World?
After more than a decade of tensions, Israel and Turkiye are looking to start a new chapter in relations. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu met his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in West Jerusalem. After the meeting, both sides agreed to ‘re-energise’ relations in several fields, Cavusoglu said that improving relations will have a positive impact to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Turkish-Israeli relations worsened in 2010, after Israeli forces killed ten civilians on a Turkish ship providing humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza. Relations also hit low points due to Israel’s consistent attacks on Gaza and the US’ decision to move its embassy to West Jerusalem, which caused Ankara to recall its ambassador. Guests: Nimrod Goren President and Founder of Mitvim Murat Yesiltas Director of Foreign Policy Studies at SETA SEGMENT2 Title: Is Russia Weaponising Food Against the World? Thumbnail: World’s Bread Basket Cut Off Description: UN chief Antonio Gutterres gave a dire warning at a recent food security summit in New York. That Russia's attack on Ukraine could lead to a global hunger crisis, lasting years. Before the conflict broke out in late February, both countries accounted for a third of global wheat exports. But today, the world's bread basket has been cut off. Nearly all of Ukraine's ports are under Russian control. The port of Mariupol, mostly destroyed but now in Russian hands, has been offline since the early days of the attack. Odessa, in Ukraine's southwest, although still under Kiev's control, is being blockaded by Russian warships, denying any commercial vessels a way in or out. That's translating into skyrocketing food prices across the world, where countries dependentant on imports panic over future supplies. Has the conflict in Ukraine further exposed how vulnerable the global food system is? Guests: Madelon Meijer Policy Advisor Food and Agriculture at Oxfam Hilal Elver Former UN Special Rapporteur
May 27, 2022
