WHO: Nearly 200 cases of Monkeypox detected worldwide

The World Health Organization says, so far, there have nearly 200 cases of Monkeypox reported globally. The health agency says the virus is not a cause for major concern because the transmission rate is slow, and that the priority needs to be containing the disease through quick preventative action. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School has more on the spread of the virus. #WHO #COVID19 #monkeypox