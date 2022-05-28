Zelenskyy appeals for more weapons as fighting escalates in east

As Ukraine begins to lose its grip on the Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised the region will be "Ukrainian again". He's pleading for the West to send advanced long-range rocket systems against advancing Russian forces. The US Defense Department has acknowledged the request. But so has Russia, with its own message. TRT World's Craig Boswell reports. #AdvancedWeapons #UkraineArmy #Donbass