Africa Matters: State of African Unity

This week, we take the pulse of the African continent and assess how its global standing, politics, economy and security are shaping up. Dipo Faloyin, the author of 'Africa Is Not A Country: Breaking Stereotypes of Modern Africa' shares his views with us. In South Africa, we follow a group of young people who are promoting a reading culture that had been a closed book in Black-majority areas during apartheid. And in Zimbabwe, African countries discuss the elephant in the room - as some lobby for a one-off sale of ivory, others argue it could fuel poaching. #AfricaMatters