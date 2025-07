Russia eyes Ukraine's south as it advances in east

Russia is capitalising on its recent gains in the Donbass and looks set to encircle the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk. If Moscow does manage to capture the east, it’s widely expected to renew its push in the south. Mykolaiv is all that stands in its way of marching all the way into Odessa, and taking full control of the Black Sea and its lucrative ports.