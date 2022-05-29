Türkiye's mothers mark 1,000 days of protest against PKK abductions

It began with just one woman, and grew into a movement. Mothers in the south eastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir have been protesting for almost three years for the return of their children from the PKK. As Yasin Eken reports, it's grown from a local campaign to an international movement with mothers joining the cause from Iraq, Iran, and even European countries.