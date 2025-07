The 569th Anniversary of Istanbul’s Conquest

Türkiye has celebrated the 569th anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest by the Ottomans, hailing it as the start of a new era. The commemoration and sapling planting ceremony was held at the new Nation’s Garden at Ataturk Airport. A F-16 jet of SOLOTURK, the aerobatics display team of the Turkish Air Force, also performed a show during the celebrations.