May 30, 2022
Police face probe over Uvalde shooting response
US President Joe Biden has visited the town of Uvalde in Texas where a gunman shot dead 19 children and two teachers at a school on Tuesday. Biden, accompanied by the First Lady, spent time with the families of some of the victims. Meanwhile, the US Justice Department has announced it will investigate the police response to shooting. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
