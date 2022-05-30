May 30, 2022
My Life with a Robot | Storyteller | Trailer
They are teachers, nurses, rescuers and who knows what else in the future? They can have any shapes: automatic cars, pets, or humans. They are robots. But what is like living with one of them 24 hours a day? Angelica, a robotics engineer, and her boyfriend have decided to do it for six months. They will also travel around the world to check the latest advances in the field.
