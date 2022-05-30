WORLD
My Life with a Robot | Storyteller | Trailer
They are teachers, nurses, rescuers and who knows what else in the future? They can have any shapes: automatic cars, pets, or humans. They are robots. But what is like living with one of them 24 hours a day? Angelica, a robotics engineer, and her boyfriend have decided to do it for six months. They will also travel around the world to check the latest advances in the field.
May 30, 2022
