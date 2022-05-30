May 30, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestine, Israel and the ICC | Bigger Than Five
Amid mounting evidence that Israeli soldiers shot and killed a prominent Palestinian-American journalist earlier this month, and the Israeli government’s refusal to conduct a criminal investigation, will the International Criminal Court step in? Guests: Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on Occupied Palestinian Territories Luis Moreno Ocampo, ICC Prosecutor 2003-2012
Palestine, Israel and the ICC | Bigger Than Five
Explore