Is a global food disaster now inevitable?

Climate change, Covid and now the conflict in Ukraine. This string of crises has left the world staring at a global food emergency that could last years. The UN Secretary-General warns the already looming threat from hunger and famine affecting millions is being made worse by events in Ukraine. Can the world leaders find a solution to this world crisis? Guests: Elisabetta Aurino Lecturer at the University of Barcelona School of Economics Sarah Saadoun Senior researcher on Economic Justice at Human Rights Watch Sherillyn Raga Research Fellow at the ODI Global Affairs Think Tank