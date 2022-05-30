WORLD
1 MIN READ
PM Boris Johnson Under Pressure
Boris Johnson is no stranger to scandal, but the British Prime Minister just can't shake partygate. When asked about lockdown parties in Downing Street, the Tory leader repeatedly said we need to hear what Sue Gray has to say. Well the civil servants long anticipated report came out last week. And the findings didn't paint Johnson and many of his colleagues in the best of light. While the Conservative government told people to stay home and save lives, many of them did not Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Conservative Think Tank The Bow Group Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe Ali Fazel Former Conservative Party Politician
PM Boris Johnson Under Pressure
May 30, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us