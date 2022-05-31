First funerals to be held for Uvalde shooting victims

The first funerals for the victims of the Uvalde school massacre in Texas will be held later on Tuesday. A week ago, 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman in one of the deadliest school shootings in US history. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has admitted he will struggle to achieve any meaningful gun law reform. From Uvalde, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.