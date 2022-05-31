Chinese firms optimistic of rapid recovery as pandemic curbs end

Asian share prices are getting a boost as major Chinese cities prepare to emerge from a weeks-long lockdown. Data for the month of May showed factory output continued to shrink, as those COVID restrictions kept workers at home and paralyzed supply lines. The manufacturing sector's Purchasing Manager's Index stood at 49.6. But the number was a 2 point improvement from the previous month, a sign that local busineses are on track for a quick recovery. For more on Chinese economy, we spoke to Danni Hewson who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in London. #China #ChinaEconomy #ChinaLockdowns