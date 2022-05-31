Death toll mounts from Brazil downpours as search continues

Death toll from floods has risen to 91 and dozens of people are still missing in northeastern Brazil. Heavy rains lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast, causing mudslides. Hundreds of state and federal rescue workers are searching for those still unaccounted for. Latin America analyst Javier Farje discusses what’s causing the natural disasters. #Brazil #BrazilFloods #Pernambuco