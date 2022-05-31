Ukraine says Russia is continuing to advance in the Donbass

Ukraine says Russian forces now occupy part of the strategic city of Sievierdonetsk which they say has been cut in half by the fighting. If it falls, the entire Luhansk region will be under Russian control. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University discusses whether the tide of battle in Ukraine's east seems to be pulling in Moscow's favour. #Sievierdonetsk #Luhanskregion #Russia