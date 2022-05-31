WORLD
UK Lifts All Remaining Restrictions on Weapons Exports to Türkiye
After a nearly three-year ban, the UK is lifting all remaining restrictions on defence exports to Turkiye. The head of the country's Defence Industry Agency, confirmed that the arms embargo by London had ended, and that the two countries are ready to bring their defence cooperation to a new level. The sanctions were first imposed back in 2019, after Turkiye launched an anti-terror operation in northern Syria, to clear terror groups from its border regions. The UK, and several other western countries placed a weapons embargo on Turkiye in response. But pressure is now building to relax those restrictions on Ankara, as Turkish military hardware and drone exports to Ukraine, have helped in its defence against Russia. Meanwhile Turkish officials also reiterated recently, that Ankara will not agree to admit any new NATO members that continue to block defence exports to Turkiye. Finland and Sweden, have both applied to join NATO in the aftermath of Russia's attack on Ukraine but Ankara says it will not accept the two candidates until its own security concerns are met. Guests: Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Director of the European Neighbourhood Council Ali Demirdas Political Analyst
May 31, 2022
