India’s Uniform Civil Code

When the BJP came to power in 2019, they made several promises, but three stood out. First, the abrogation of Article 370- removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status under the Indian constitution. Second- to resolve the decades long temple or mosque dispute in Ayodhya. And finally the introduction of a Uniform Civil Code, or UCC. The ruling party thinks they've done the first two, and now, plans for the third, look to be underway. Sudhanshu Mittal Senior Member of India's Ruling BJP Rabia Sandal All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board Secretary General Alok Prasanna Kumar Co-Founder and Director of Vidhi Karnataka Institute