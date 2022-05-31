Tunisian opposition parties announce new alliance

Opposition political parties in Tunisia have announced the members and rules of the National Salvation Front. The new coalition consists of many of President Kais Saied's long-time rivals, including parties, as well as civil groups such as the Ennahda Movement. The alliance has vowed to confront Saied and bring back hopes of democracy. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies explains the significance of this new alliance. #newalliance #opposition #Tunisia