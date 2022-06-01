Uvalde starts to bury its dead in wake of school massacre

Meanwhile, the funerals for some of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre are taking place in Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed last Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in US history. But as the community grieves, US President Joe Biden has admitted that changing US gun laws will be an enormous challenge, and has urged Congress to act.