June 1, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel to vote on banning Palestinian flag in public buildings
Israeli lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill to ban the flying of all so-called 'enemy' flags, including the Palestinian flag, in state-funded institutions and universities. Haaretz Political Analyst Akiva Eldar explains how much support this move has in the Knesset and among the Israeli people in general. #Knesset #Palestinianflag #Israel
