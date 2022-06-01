Lebanon’s parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker

Lebanon’s parliament has chosen Nabih Berri as its speaker. The Shia politician is said to start serving his seventh term. He ran unopposed for the position. The 84 -year-old politician is one of the longest-serving chiefs of any parliament in the world, having held his post for three decades. Ronnie Chatah from The Beirut Banyan podcast weighs in. #speaker #Nabihberri #lebanon