Erdogan thanks all countries helping in post-quake rescue efforts
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciates all countries for the aid they provided for Turkish people day and night, supporting search and rescue efforts with their teams after powerful earthquakes hit the country's southeast.
In a video message sent to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Erdogan said Türkiye received messages of support and condolences from over 100 countries. / AP
February 14, 2023

Türkiye is grateful to all the countries for the help they provided for the search and rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of the powerful twin earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

In a video message sent to the World Government Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, the Turkish leader said on Tuesday that the teams have pulled out more than 8,000 people alive from the quake debris since the strong tremors struck southeastern Türkiye last week.

He also said a large number of over 81,000 people injured in the earthquakes have been discharged from hospitals.

"I would like to thank once again to all the friendly and sisterly countries that have been collecting aid for our nation day and night, supporting our search and rescue efforts with their teams, and not forgetting us in their prayers," Erdogan added.

Türkiye, which is facing one of the "greatest natural disasters" not only in its history but also in the history of humanity, will never forget "the friendship you showed on this dark day," he said.

The earthquake disaster "once again showed the importance of international solidarity," he stressed, as Türkiye has received messages of support and condolences from more than 100 countries, including the United Arab Emirates which is hosting the summit.

'A fairer world is possible'

"The importance of both bilateral and multilateral platforms has become evident today as the global system is surrounded by crises," Erdogan said, as he reiterated that "a fairer world is possible."

"In this regard, Türkiye and the Gulf countries constitute the main axis for the security, stability, prosperity and economic integration of our region. As Türkiye, we always say that we do not take our own stability and security into consideration separately from the stability and security of the Gulf region," he added.

The World Government Summit is being held under the theme of "Shaping Future Governments", and it brings leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments, according to information on its website.

On February. 6, two massive earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras and hit nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

They also hit several countries and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria.

Nearly 32,000 people were killed in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures, while the death toll topped 5,800 in Syria.

READ MORE:Another emergency aid shipment heads to Türkiye from India: envoy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
