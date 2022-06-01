Russia takes half of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops are currently fighting to seize more and more of eastern Ukraine, with a massive amount of equipment in intense battles. Ukrainian forces are holding out for re-enforcements and supplies. Rahul Radhakrishnan explains what makes one small city there-- Sievierodonetsk, so important in the fight for the Donbass. #EasternUkraine #Donbass #Sievierodonetsk