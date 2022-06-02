WORLD
1 MIN READ
The EU’s Russian Oil Ban
This week the European Union agreed to block almost all Russian imports of oil as part of its latest set of sanctions after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin says it’s not concerned, and they’ll just find more buyers elsewhere. Will Moscow be able to do that? And can the bloc survive without Russian supplies? Guests: Matthew Bryza Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center Senior Fellow Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst specialising in EU Affairs Leon Izbicki Energy Analyst
The EU’s Russian Oil Ban
June 2, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us