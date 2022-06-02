Saudi Arabia to reportedly hike oil output to offset Russian dip

After months of pressure, particularly from Washington, Saudi Arabia is finally pumping more fuel out of the ground. According to reports, the Kingdom is set to announce that it's raising its output. That's sent the price of crude falling 2% to around $114 a barrel. The move is designed to offset the reduction in supply out of Russia, which has been bombarded by western sanctions over Ukraine. We spoke to Han Tan, who is chief market analyst at the Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. He talked about what may have compelled Saudi Arabia to play ball with the US. #SaudiArabia #OPEC #OilPrices