TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara slams anti-Türkiye activity by PKK/YPG terror group in EU parliament
The incident reveals the "hypocrisy, insincerity" of the European Parliament in the fight against terrorism, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Ankara slams anti-Türkiye activity by PKK/YPG terror group in EU parliament
Türkiye says it expects EU institutions and member states to stand by it in its fight against terrorism, which poses a threat to international security. / AA
March 8, 2023

Ankara has "strongly condemned" an anti-Türkiye act by ringleaders and supporters of PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist group in the European Parliament building, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“It is unacceptable to allow such an activity that targets our country's integrity and serves the propaganda of a terrorist organization that is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union," a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

This situation once again reveals the "hypocrisy and insincerity of the European Parliament in the fight against terrorism," it added.

READ MORE:Swedish Security Service: PKK/YPG terror group financed in Sweden

Türkiye expects EU institutions and member states to stand by it in its fight against terrorism, which poses a threat to international security, the statement said.

"Allowing this activity, which is intended to gain legitimacy by mentioning the name of our country, also contradicts the international obligations of the EU," it added.

Türkiye will "resolutely continue its fight against all terrorist organizations without discrimination," the Foreign Ministry said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people including women, children and infants.

READ MORE:Terrorism, Nordic bids and NATO’s revolving doors

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us