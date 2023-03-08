WORLD
3 MIN READ
Earthquakes amplify need for calm in Syria: UN special envoy
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen says attention on Syria renewed regionally and internationally following the earthquakes.
Earthquakes amplify need for calm in Syria: UN special envoy
Pedersen says without a political solution, Syrian suffering will endure. / Reuters
March 8, 2023

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has said he will meet a ceasefire task force to discuss the need for calm after two earthquakes devastated the region.

"We need calm on the ground. Something that I will be stressing when I'm meeting tomorrow with the ceasefire task force here in Geneva," Pedersen said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The earthquakes that struck the region last month have also acted as a wake-up call to the world that the Syrian tragedy is "far from over," he said, noting that after 12 years of war and conflict, Syrians have been struck by a terrible natural disaster.

He said the attention on Syria renewed regionally and internationally following the earthquakes.

"We need to take this attention and see if it can help us unlock progress on the way forward, " he said.

READ MORE:Türkiye and Syria earthquake — what happened beneath the surface?

Finding political solution

"Without the political solution, Syrian suffering will endure," he said. "All the challenges that existed pre-earthquake still remain and I think this is extremely important."

The envoy said no existing group or actors "can resolve this conflict alone" before adding: "There needs to be a genuine Syrian-led and own political process facilitated by the United Nations. There needs to be a coordinated international effort in support of this with all key players working in a coherent effort."

The earthquakes have only created new needs, he said.

"I appeal to the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition, Syrians from all sectors of civil society and all key regional and wider international stakeholders to engage positively with the United Nations at this crucial time," he added.

READ MORE:Turkish delegation to visit Russia ahead of top regional diplomats' meeting

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us