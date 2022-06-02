Resurgence of fighting in eastern DRC, 72,000 displaced in a week

The African Union is calling for calm and dialogue between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. Tensions have flared over Kinshasa's allegations that Kigali is supporting the rebel M23 group. The group has been blamed for a resurgence in violence in the eastern DRC. But just who are M23 and what are their motives. Shoiab Hasan finds out. #M23 #DRC #Rwanda