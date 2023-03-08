Qatar's top diplomat has been sworn in as the country's prime minister, replacing another member of the ruling family who had held the post since 2020, state news reported.

The Qatar News Agency said on Tuesday Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as the new head of government by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sheikh Mohammed has served as foreign minister since 2016 and was the public face of Qatar as it navigated a 3 1/2-year economic boycott by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt that only came to an end in January 2021.

He replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020.

As part of the latest changes, central bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani was appointed as chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds.

Defence Minister Khalid bin Muhammad Al Attiyah becomes deputy prime minister in the new government.

The emir kept key ministers in the new cabinet, including Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi.

Qatar organised last year's 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, which was largely praised by visitors and fans.