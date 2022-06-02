WORLD
2 MIN READ
The ‘World’s Coolest Dictator’ Takes on El Salvador’s Gangs
El Salvador is one of the most violent countries in the world. But its millennial president says he's going to change that. Nayib Bukele is young, unique and polarising. His policies are controversial and divisive, and inside El Salvador most people either love him or hate him. One of his biggest challenges since coming to power in 2019 has been taking on the country's numerous armed gangs. Towards the end of March, one weekend of violence left 80 people dead. 62 in a single day. Congress imposed a state of emergency backed by the president, and in the space of a few weeks more than 30 thousand arrests were carried out. But how many of them were justified? Or even legal? Javier Farje Latin America Analyst Jonathan Rosen Security Studies Professor at New Jersey City University Colin Harding Journalist and Latin America Analyst
The ‘World’s Coolest Dictator’ Takes on El Salvador’s Gangs
June 2, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us