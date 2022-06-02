WORLD
Queen Elizabeth Jubilee - longest reign ever?!
It's the Queen's Platinum Jubilee! That's 70 years on the throne, and nearing a record for the longest serving monarch in the world, certainly a record in the UK - and celebrations are grand! But not everyone approves, the monarchy has received a lot of criticism, with some groups even calling for the abolishment of the institution. Nexus speaks to Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's Former Press Secretary who says the Queen inherited the job and has pledged to serve all her days. Russell Myers, Royal Editor at the Daily Mirror who thinks the Queen's dedication to duty is paramount and Carolyn Harris, Royal Historian who says the monarchy has been a successful form of government and transitioning away from this is complex.
June 2, 2022
