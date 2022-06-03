June 3, 2022
UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
A four-day national celebration is under way in the UK to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. She became queen at age 25 after the death of her father, and is now Britain’s longest serving monarch. On Friday night, beacons will be lit across the nation as part of the celebration. TRT World Correspondent Sarah Morice reports from Buckingham Palace in London.
