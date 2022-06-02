Zelenskyy says Russian forces now in control one-fifth of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces now in control one-fifth of Ukraine's territory. Fighting continues in the key city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's army attempts to break Ukraine's defences, and take command of the east to establish a land corridor to Crimea. But Zelenskyy remains defiant, saying Ukraine will not surrender. Liz Maddock reports.