June 2, 2022
Yemeni government and Houthis agree to extend a truce for another two months
The UN says Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels have agreed to extend a truce for another two months. It's happened days after international charities including Oxfam warned of catastrophic starvation in Yemen. The UN has called the situation the world's worst humanitarian disaster since 2019. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
