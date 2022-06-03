How much longer can Ukraine resist Russia’s offensive in the east?

Ukraine says 100 soldiers are dying on the battlefield every day, and another 400 to 500 are wounded in the fight against Russia in the east. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, weighs in on the Ukraine conflict and how long Kiev can resist Russia’s assault on eastern Ukraine. #Zelenskyy #Donbass #Russia