Was an Iranian Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated?

Iran has reported the death of another official from the Quds Force of its Revolutionary Guard. An Iranian news agency says Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh died at his home in the city of Karaj near Tehran. It says he died after an accident and that it was not an assassination. Foad Izadi explains the possible cause of Esmailzadeh’s death. #Iran #AliEsmailzadeh #Israel