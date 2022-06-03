Fuel prices in Pakistan hit record high as government cuts subsidies

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, wants to develop a bipartisan road map to pull the country out of its economic crunch. In his first address to the nation, Shehbaz has sought dialogue with all his political rivals including his predecessor Imran Khan to implement economic reforms. He made the offer as economists warn Pakistan could potentially face a Sri Lanka-like situation. Kamran Yousaf has more in this report. Economist Ali Khizar told us more about how rising prices will affect regular Pakistanis in the coming year. #Pakistan #PakistanEconomy #FuelPrices