June 3, 2022
China 'firmly' opposes new US-Taiwan trade initiative
China has hit back against a new American plan aimed at strengthening trade and technology co-operation with Taiwan. Beijing is warning it could hurt relations with Washington. The US wants to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific, while China has strengthened its ties with Moscow. Let's look at why Taiwan is making headlines this week. #China #Taiwan #US
