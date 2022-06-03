June 3, 2022
OPEC members suggest Russia be excluded from production targets
Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia have agreed to boost output following the EU’s announcement to ban most Russian oil imports. OPEC represents oil producing nations and says it will raise output by 50% as prices hit record highs. Oil and gas analyst Jonathan David Lamb explains how this move will compensate for the lack of oil from Russia #opec #Russia #RussiaUkraineconflict
