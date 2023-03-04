TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Death toll from twin quakes in Türkiye nears 46,000
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says 45,968 people, including 4,267 Syrian refugees in the country, have lost their lives in the February 6 quakes that devastated parts of Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.
Death toll from twin quakes in Türkiye nears 46,000
An aerial view of the container city built for the earthquake survivors in Antakya district of Hatay province. / AA
March 4, 2023

The death toll from two devastating earthquakes that struck southern parts of Türkiye last month has risen to 45,968, the country's interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday the death toll includes 4,267 Syrians as well. The death toll in Syria is more than 5,900, regime and opposition authorities say.

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, which also hit Syria. 

Soylu said the region has been rocked by more than 13,000 aftershocks since the disaster that also completely devastated hundreds of thousands of buildings.

READ MORE:Turkish President Erdogan vows to build 300,000 homes in quake-hit region

Syrian refugees 

Meanwhile, the UN has urged countries to speed up taking Syrian refugees from earthquake-hit zones in Türkiye, saying they were facing the trauma of loss and displacement all over again.

The United Nations made the call as 89 Syrian refugees arrived in Madrid from Türkiye.

For almost 12 years, Türkiye has hosted nearly 4 million Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war, making it the largest refugee-hosting country in the world.

Last month's earthquake affected an estimated nine million people, of which more than 1.7 million are refugees.

"Many refugees who fled to Türkiye in search of safety and protection have now faced the trauma of loss and displacement once again — losing their homes and livelihoods," the UN's International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a joint statement.

"To help protect those refugees most at-risk, and to help alleviate pressures on local communities who themselves are also impacted by this humanitarian disaster, UNHCR is appealing for states to expedite resettlement processes and departures," said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

READ MORE:Earthquakes caused direct damage of $5.1B in Syria: World Bank

READ MORE: WHO chief 'heartbroken' by visit to quake-hit northern Syria

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us