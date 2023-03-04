TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Container homes for Türkiye quake victims arrive from Qatar
Hundreds of container homes sent by Qatar will be used to provide temporary shelter to the people displaced by last month's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.
Container homes for Türkiye quake victims arrive from Qatar
Qatar's envoy in Ankara Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said his country’s assistance to Türkiye and Syria, which was also hit by the quakes, will continue. / AA
March 4, 2023

Two ships carrying 396 container homes for quake victims from Qatar have arrived in southern Türkiye.

As the ships anchored at Iskenderun port in Hatay province on Saturday, Kirklareli Governor Birol Ekici told reporters that they are making great efforts to restore the quake-hit region, highlighting Qatar's support for Türkiye in the process.

Pointing out the importance of the containers for returning life to normal in the region, Ekici said Qatar also has sent humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams since the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed over 45,000 people in the country.

“They have always supported us, I would like to thank our Qatari brothers for this,” he added.

Qatar's envoy in Ankara Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said his country’s assistance to Türkiye and Syria, which was also hit by the quakes, will continue.

READ MORE: Türkiye building container cities for quake-hit evacuees: Soylu

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us