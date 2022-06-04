Forensic research confirms police failings in Hanau attack

Two years ago, Germany was shaken by one of its worst far-right terror attacks in recent decades. And according to new forensic evidence, the official response to it has been a disaster. Not only was the perpetrator well known to authorities, as Sibel Karkus reports from Frankfurt, many victims could have survived, had police reacted properly. #HanauAttacks #FarRight #GermanPolice