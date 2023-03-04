WORLD
3 MIN READ
Provincial governor, others shot dead in central Philippines: officials
The killed governor Roel Degamo had won the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.
Provincial governor, others shot dead in central Philippines: officials
Degamo, 56, is the latest to be targeted in the Philippines' long history of attacks on politicians, and is at least the third to be shot since local elections just last year.
March 4, 2023

A provincial governor in the central Philippines and five other people have been shot dead by unknown gunmen in the latest attack against local politicians, his widow and officials said.

President Ferdinand Marcos condemned what he described as the "assassination" of his political ally, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, and vowed to bring swift justice to his killers.

Several gunmen entered the property and opened fire as the politician distributed aid to constituents, provincial police spokesman Kym Lopez told AFP news agency.

The Supreme Court last month declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.

Lopez, the police spokesman, said they had no suspects at this time.

READ MORE: Philippines 'not preparing for war' as it allows expanded US army presence

Attacks on politicians

Mamintal Adiong, governor of the southern province of Lanao del Sur, was shot and wounded in February in an attack that killed his driver and three police escorts.

That same month, the vice-mayor of the northern town of Aparri, Rommel Alameda, and five other people who were travelling with him were shot dead in a highway ambush.

In the bloodiest politically motivated ambush on record, the leaders of a powerful southern clan and about two dozen followers were sentenced to life in prison for a 2009 attack on supporters of a gubernatorial election rival in Maguindanao province.

The attack left 58 people dead, including the politician's wife and relatives, along with 32 journalists and media workers who were covering the race.

READ MORE:Marcos agrees to larger US military presence in the Philippines

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us